Enforce Covid protocol, Health secretary tells officials in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Amid the rise in Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu, driven by a cluster in the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M), Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan on Sunday wrote to all district Collectors and the Chennai Corporation commissioner emphasising the need to enforce Covid-19-appropriate behaviour in crowded places.

“In the wake of continued rising cases in Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and a few other States and in the light of detection of a cluster in a higher educational institution in Chennai, I once again draw your attention to the earlier letters addressed to you,” Radhakrishnan wrote, and instructed the officials to increase surveillance and self health monitoring.

People who have travelled or been to crowded places, even within the State, should get tested if they develop symptoms, and remain in isolation till the results arrive he said, adding that these people’s contacts too should get tested, and even those who test negative should monitor their health. The health secretary further said people should be made to wear masks in crowded places such as markets, theatres, malls, and shanties.

The trajectory of cases and need for hospitalisation should be monitored closely, and established and approved clinical admission and treatment protocols should be followed, Radhakrishnan said. Besides, positive samples should be sent for whole genomic sequencing to determine the variant or sub-variant, he added.

The health secretary also warned the public against avoiding Covid-appropriate behaviour, and taking reports of any cluster casually. The situation in Tamil Nadu is under control, but it is always better to be prudent, cautious, guarded, and well prepared, and effectively administer vaccines, he said. Towards this end, he said plans to improve vaccination through information, education and communication should be devised, involving local bodies, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) and other medical bodies, NGOs, and residents’ welfare associations.

Meanwhile, the number of Covid-19 cases in the IIT-M cluster rose to 60, with five more people testing positive. This was announced by Health Minister Ma Subramanian after he inspected the campus with the health secretary.

These 60 cases were detected from 2,015 tests, resulting in a test positivity rate of 2.98%. Compliance with the mandatory-mask rule on the IIT-M campus has risen from 5-10% on the day cases were first recorded, to 100% now, the minister added.

Mega vax camp at 1 lakh sites across TN on May 8

A mega Covid vaccination camp will be held in one lakh places across Tamil Nadu on May 8, the health minister said, adding that on Monday, the CM will hold a discussion with Collectors, health department officials, and other experts on preparing a list of people who are to be vaccinated, and identifying sites for vaccination camps. TN has 1.46 crore people who are due for the second dose, and 54 lakh eligible people who are yet to take the first dose. The CM has requested the Centre to allow TN to give booster doses to all eligible people above the age of 18 years. Presently, the government only gives it to people above 60