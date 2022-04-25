Students with drugs, machete arrested in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two college students were arrested by a special team of police at Maduravoyal on Saturday for possessing prescription drugs and a machete. The special team was formed after the Anna Nagar deputy commissioner received a tip-off. The police recovered 91 Tydol 100 mg tablets, one machete, and a two-wheeler from them.

According to the police, the accused were identified as Guhan (21) and Kishore Kumar (21). During a vehicle check, the accused tried to flee on a bike. The police caught them and they were questioned. During a vehicle check, the personnel found the tablets and machete.