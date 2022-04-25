STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Tambaram corpn seeks Rs 49 cr for LED streetlights

The Tambaram corporation has sought Rs 49 crore from the Municipal Administration department to convert the old streelights into LED lights.

Published: 25th April 2022 04:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2022 04:11 AM   |  A+A-

File photo of a worker repairing a streetlight in Tambaram | Express

By Subashini Vijayakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The Tambaram corporation has sought Rs 49 crore from the Municipal Administration department to convert the old streelights into LED lights. At present, more than 90% are conventional streetlights and power consumption would be reduced by two-thirds after the change.

File photo of a worker repairing a
streetlight in Tambaram | Express

According to sources, the proposal was sent after the council passed a resolution to convert the streetlights into LED lights in March. Out of the 44,498 streetlights under the corporation limits, 40,905 are sodium vapour, mercury vapour and tubelights. Replacing them could bring down the electricity cost of the corporation by at least 60%, said officials.

“Several corporations across the country switched to LED lights since they are eco-friendly and save power. There are 993 km of roads in Tambaram corporation, including those maintained by the highways department. As the corporation was formed merging five municipalities, five town panchayats and 15 village panchayats, the streetlights are not uniform and are different in each area. Converting them to LED lights is the need of the hour as they will also reduce the maintenance cost,” said a senior corporation official.

Apart from converting the streetlights, the fund will be used to put up new streetlights across the 70 wards. Once a work order is issued, it would be completed within six months, added the official.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tambaram Streetlight
India Matters
Naveen Jindal. (File photo)
India has turned into police state: Congress on ED raids on Naveen Jinda
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
SC rejects bail plea of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (Photo | PTI)
Ajay Devgn defends association with tobacco brand, calls it 'personal choice'
Security forces in Kashmir valley (Representational Image | AP)
Jawan killed, 4 hurt in Jammu encounter; death toll in Baramula rises to 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp