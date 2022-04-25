Tambaram corpn seeks Rs 49 cr for LED streetlights

Subashini Vijayakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tambaram corporation has sought Rs 49 crore from the Municipal Administration department to convert the old streelights into LED lights. At present, more than 90% are conventional streetlights and power consumption would be reduced by two-thirds after the change.

File photo of a worker repairing a

streetlight in Tambaram | Express

According to sources, the proposal was sent after the council passed a resolution to convert the streetlights into LED lights in March. Out of the 44,498 streetlights under the corporation limits, 40,905 are sodium vapour, mercury vapour and tubelights. Replacing them could bring down the electricity cost of the corporation by at least 60%, said officials.

“Several corporations across the country switched to LED lights since they are eco-friendly and save power. There are 993 km of roads in Tambaram corporation, including those maintained by the highways department. As the corporation was formed merging five municipalities, five town panchayats and 15 village panchayats, the streetlights are not uniform and are different in each area. Converting them to LED lights is the need of the hour as they will also reduce the maintenance cost,” said a senior corporation official.

Apart from converting the streetlights, the fund will be used to put up new streetlights across the 70 wards. Once a work order is issued, it would be completed within six months, added the official.