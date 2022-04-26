Chennai: Teen, woman die by suicide in separate incidents

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 16-year-old girl and a 34-year-old woman died by suicide in separate incidents on Sunday.

The class 11 girl took the extreme step allegedly after her boyfriend broke up with her.

In another incident, G Sarayana of Tondiarpet, a daily wage labourer, invested in a chit fund with U Shanthi Police said, “On Saturday, she took the extreme step after Shanthi visited her,” said police. Shanthi was held for abetting the suicide.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on Tamil Nadu’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050).