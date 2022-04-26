STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hoax bomb threat to Chief Minister’s house, one detained

On Sunday at around 3.40 pm, the control room received a call from a man who claimed to have planted a bomb inside CM’s house.

Published: 26th April 2022 06:57 AM

Handcuffs, Arrest

(Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 22-year-old man who has made more than 10 hoax bomb calls to the state control room over the last 18 months was detained for questioning on Monday, for a hoax bomb threat to the Chief Minister’s house.

The accused, P Bhuvanesh from Marakkanam, has more than 10 cases pending against him for hoax bomb threats to DGP office, Chennai police commissionerate, CM’s house and the Secretariat. On Sunday at around 3.40 pm, the control room received a call from a man who claimed to have planted a bomb inside CM’s house.

Teynampet police registered a case and detained Bhuvanesh. The police said he had contacted the control room from his uncle’s mobile. Bhuvanesh reportedly suffers from mental health issues. He was brought to Chennai along with his parents for inquiry.

