IIT-Madras COVID cluster: 31 more test positive, total cases now 111

According to Health Department data, 3,081 samples were tested till Tuesday. Except for two students, all the others have been isolated in Taramani hostel. Two staff members are in home isolation.

Published: 26th April 2022 06:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2022 06:36 PM   |  A+A-

Healthcare workers conduct tests on a student on the IIT-Madras campus in Chennai on Sunday | R Satish Babu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Thirty-one more people tested positive for Covid-19 at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras taking the total number of cases in the campus to 111. Health Department officials had drawn 1,121 samples on Monday.

Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan along with other officials inspected the screening, control measures and other activities in the campus on Tuesday.

According to Health Department data, 3,081 samples have been tested till Tuesday. Except for two students, all the others have been isolated in Taramani hostel. Two staff members are in home isolation.

Two persons were also discharged on Tuesday after seven days of isolation. So there are 109 remaining active cases. Among those who tested positive, four were diagnosed with other problems also such as typhoid, dengue, thrombocytopenia, low number of platelets and chicken pox.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters, the Health Secretary said all district health inspectors were instructed to tighten fever surveillance in bordering districts and in other places.

People should not hesitate to get vaccinated, he said, adding that the government has made a list of 10 districts which have low second dose coverage including Ranipet, Mayiladuturai, Madurai and Tirupattur and told officials to increase vaccination coverage in these districts. The Health Department also has come up with micro planning to increase vaccination coverage, said Radhakrishnan.

