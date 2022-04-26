Journalling the pregnancy journey

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Pregnancy is a cherishable phase in every expecting mother’s life. But, along with it comes a mixed bag of feelings that a mother-to-be may not be able to express, share or communicate with others. Perhaps, having a personal journal to pen down some of her deepest thoughts could come in handy. All the more relaxing if it is interactive and involves fun activities. Promising to be one is debutant author Tamanna Sarda’s ‘Golden Womb’.

The pregnancy journal was officially released by Ma Subramanian, Minister for Health and Family Welfare of Tamil Nadu, at Rani Seethai Hall, on Sunday. The event was presided by VG Raajendran, MLA; Dr KS Jeyarani Kamaraj, vice president - OGSSI (Aakash Fertility Center & Hospital); Dr Mala Raj, obstetrician & gynecologist, Firm Hospital; and Dr Shruthi Prashanth, MS OBG, professor, Sri Ramachandra Medical Center. Addressing the gathering, Tamanna said that the book throws light on all the topics an expectant mother should know to have a calm and stress-free pregnancy.

The BSc Visual Communication graduate has ensured that all the 192 pages of the book are colourful and vibrant with graphic designs and illustrations. “There are enough books in the market that offer in-depth information on the dos and don’ts during pregnancy. Mine is supposed to involve both the parents equally. I’ve included custom-made puzzles, crosswords, and activities to keep it light, relevant, and engaging. My book also emphasises the psychological well-being of the mother through positive affirmations and practising gratitude every day,” she shared.

The mother of two considers pregnancy the most beautiful and memorable period of her life. “When I was pregnant, I didn’t have any photo of my baby bump. In this journal, it’s possible for mothers to take photographs of their scans every month and treasure them. The journal, even after delivery, can bring back a lot of feelings. I’ve fact-checked every information that has gone into the book from credible gynecologists in the city,” assured Tamanna, a numerologist, and signature analyst.

Doctors and experienced moms have shared their views in the testimonial corner of the book. Her work covers a variety of topics such as a rundown of what to expect on a weekly basis, affirmations and tips to prepare you for your delivery day, monthly tasks, and quirky games to educate and amuse the parents-to-be. Tamanna has plans of launching the book in the Metaverse shortly.

“The book comprises feedback from specialists, mother-to-be, new mothers, experienced mothers, and grandmothers. They say motherhood completes womanhood. But, it also evolves across different stages. Offering fresh perspectives across age groups only reinforces the authenticity of the content. The journal makes for a meaningful good gift for an expectant mother in your circle,” she said.

Pages: 192

Publishers: Notion Press

Price: Rs 995

Golden Womb is available on Amazon. For details, call: 9360031000

