Seven held for killing security guard

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Seven men were arrested on Monday for allegedly killing a 52-year-old security guard after he asked them not to sleep on the pavement in front of an apartment complex in Ashok Nagar.

On Saturday midnight, the guard, D Poomalai of Cuddalore, confronted a group of drunk men sleeping on the pavement in front of the apartment complex. The gang left but returned on Sunday morning to attack Poomalai,” said police. Balaji, a resident of the apartment complex who had come out for morning walk, saw Poomalai lying in a pool of blood with injuries to his head and chest. He was rushed to government Royapettah hospital, where he succumbed.

Based on a complaint from his son, Kumaran Nagar police registered a case and arrested seven men. The suspects are A Sathish Kumar, 20, S Karthik, 19, M Santhosh Kumar, 23, and a 17-year-old boy. The police also booked three men who were at the spot during the crime for not trying to stop it.