STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Stalin takes stock of Covid situation as 19 more test positive at IIT-Madras

Health dept to focus on high-risk areas such as slums for second & precautionary doses

Published: 26th April 2022 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2022 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The cluster at IIT-M grew to 79 on Monday after 19 more people tested positive for Covid-19. Health department data showed that between April 19 (the first case at the cluster) and 25, a total of 2,058 samples were tested and the test positivity rate as of Monday stood at 3.84. Maximum cases were reported from the mechanical department (24).

On Monday, 1,121 samples were taken, the results of which will come on Tuesday. Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan, along with IIT-M officials, inspected saturation testing, contact tracing, and advocacy of Covid-appropriate behaviour on the IIT-M campus.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday held a Covid-19 virtual review meeting with collectors and health department officials to discuss Covid-19 prevention. All deputy directors of health services (DDHS) have been told to download the list of second-dose beneficiaries and share it with the block medical officer/medical officer concerned.

Special focus would be given to high-risk areas such as urban slums; peri-urban (periphery of urban localities) areas; remote and inaccessible population settlements; certain communities; groups not interested in vaccination; tribal and hilly areas; and fishermen colonies, according to health department sources.

Over the last 28 days, Ariyalur, Dharmapuri, Kallakurichi, and Perambalur districts have been reporting zero Covid cases. In March, omicron was detected in all samples sent for genomic sequencing, health department data showed.

Get 2nd jab in time 
All deputy directors of health services (DDHS) have been told to download the list of second-dose beneficiaries and share it with the block medical officer concerned

Travel trouble
Officials in Adyar, Anna Nagar, and Teynampet zones said almost all the positive cases as of Monday have had a recent travel history. Sporadic cases of workplace infection have also been reported  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid-19. MK Stalin IIT Madras
India Matters
Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Central leaders must ensure I remain in Congress: Hardik
Yashwant Sinha (File | PTI)
Opposition unity must be on basis of equality of all parties: Yashwant Sinha
Prashant Kishor (File | PTI)
Congress sets up panels, no word on Prashant Kishor
CM Hemant Soren (Photo | PTI)
Jharkhand Hemant Soren in soup as BJP alleges land allotment scam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp