Stalin takes stock of Covid situation as 19 more test positive at IIT-Madras

CHENNAI: The cluster at IIT-M grew to 79 on Monday after 19 more people tested positive for Covid-19. Health department data showed that between April 19 (the first case at the cluster) and 25, a total of 2,058 samples were tested and the test positivity rate as of Monday stood at 3.84. Maximum cases were reported from the mechanical department (24).

On Monday, 1,121 samples were taken, the results of which will come on Tuesday. Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan, along with IIT-M officials, inspected saturation testing, contact tracing, and advocacy of Covid-appropriate behaviour on the IIT-M campus.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday held a Covid-19 virtual review meeting with collectors and health department officials to discuss Covid-19 prevention. All deputy directors of health services (DDHS) have been told to download the list of second-dose beneficiaries and share it with the block medical officer/medical officer concerned.

Special focus would be given to high-risk areas such as urban slums; peri-urban (periphery of urban localities) areas; remote and inaccessible population settlements; certain communities; groups not interested in vaccination; tribal and hilly areas; and fishermen colonies, according to health department sources.

Over the last 28 days, Ariyalur, Dharmapuri, Kallakurichi, and Perambalur districts have been reporting zero Covid cases. In March, omicron was detected in all samples sent for genomic sequencing, health department data showed.

Officials in Adyar, Anna Nagar, and Teynampet zones said almost all the positive cases as of Monday have had a recent travel history. Sporadic cases of workplace infection have also been reported