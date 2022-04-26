Young minds and the call of conscientious conservation 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Studenthood is the period when one learns not only academic lessons but also imbibes values that will shape one’s personality. Having understood this, The Indian Bird Photography Society (IBPS) Dhanbad, under the leadership of Akhilesh Kumar Sahay, founder cum president, conducted a Nature Awareness Programme for school and college students on Sunday. The programme was aimed at bringing awareness about the need to preserve nature.

Sanjay Kumar Srivastava, former additional principal chief conservator of forests was the chief guest and Vinoj Matthew Philip, naturalist and journalist was the guest speaker. They focussed on teaching eco-consciousness to students and asked them to look around, admire and protect nature. Students were beseeched to take up professions that are devoted to conserving nature like the Indian Forest Service (IFS).

Around 20 students from Clarence Matriculation Higher Secondary School and St. Thomas Matriculation Higher Secondary School were benefitted by taking part in the programme. By presenting the pictures taken by Akhilesh and team, the students were encouraged to birdwatch and photograph them using easily available devices like smartphones. “I came to know about many new birds only after attending this programme. This inspires me to take part in conservation activities,” said Jerlin, a student-participant from St. Thomas Matriculation Higher Secondary School.

The crowd was elated to hear Sanjay speak of his memorable experiences as an IFS officer, problems that he has faced in his career and the way he solved these problems. He spoke in awe about the magnificence of the Western Ghats, which are one of the global biodiversity hotspots. The importance of birds and the vitality of their existence in environment and to mankind were also detailed by him. He concluded by advising the students to break free from mobile phones and appreciate nature.

Indian Wildlife for Youth, a book by Akhilesh for nature education was released by the chief guest. The book is a sample of the rich and diverse wildlife of India. A hundred copies were issued to the libraries of both schools for no cost. Participants received a copy as well.

Akhilesh is a well-known wildlife photographer, naturalist and a nature educator. He founded two nature clubs in Dhanbad — Dhanbad Birds and IBPS. He conducts nature awareness programmes in schools and has visited many schools for the same. This passion to educate young minds on nature conservation was inspired by a meeting with our former President late Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, during which he asked Akhilesh to visit schools and run such campaigns.

