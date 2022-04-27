A book for a cause

Kannalmozhi Kabilan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a literary world governed by copyrights and trademarks, and understandably so, Yes Balabharathi decided it was time to let go of certain rules for the greater good. The Bal Sahitya Puraskar winner announced on Saturday — World Book Day — that he bequeaths unto the people of Tamil Nadu the very book that fetched him the award from the Sahitya Akademi, Marapachi Sonna Rahasiyam.

“I want this novel to reach far more children, parents, and teachers from different sections of society. And so, I offer this book to the people of Tamil Nadu. From today, anyone can publish (print) this novel,” read the release he put out a few days ago.

In a country that continues to report a rise in sexual abuse against children and boasts the statistics of a majority of it being perpetrated by people close to the child, Bala’s book treads the delicate arena of comforting a child faced with this trauma. A marapachi bommai comes to life and helps two young girls identify the sexual abuse one of them is facing, find the courage to disclose it to their parents and heal through the process. With this, it reminds children that there is no reason to blame themselves or feel shame when they find themselves in this situation; advice that continues to be left to the victim’s imagination, be it a child or an adult.

Putting this book in the hands of more children, parents, educators and caretakers would only serve to take this knowledge to far more people, believes Bala. “In whatever form they can — be it small or big, with illustrations or without — if people can take to the children around them, that’s all I wish. In just a couple of days since the announcement, Bala has already had publishers — one in Madurai, one in Coimbatore and two in Chennai — expressing interest in printing the book.

A teacher’s group from Dharmapuri thanked him for this generous offer and promised to print and provide this book for students of a government school there next term. A government school teacher has requested permission to translate the book into English for the benefit of her students (disseminating the story in a medium other than print or translating it into another language would require the specific permission of the author).

“Only after two-three months will we know the impact of this decision. By next book fair, we will have a far greater idea of how successful this has been, depending on how many publications have this book on sale,” says Bala. If the initial response is anything to go by, the prognosis looks good for the future.

a move for posterity

The Bal Sahitya Award winner hopes that the discussion of sexual abuse of children is carried forward to more, varied sections of society.