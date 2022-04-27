Canvas chronicles on campus

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: They say all the world’s a stage but for some, it is a canvas. Wielding their brushes, pencils, clay, pastels, and passion for creatives, students of the Government College of Fine Arts bring alive their campus with every stroke and curve. and weave. One of the oldest institutions in the city, its impressive legacy still stands evident not just in classrooms and studios, but on every open nook on the campus.

Students at the college begin their journey with the basics, learning several disciplines, eventually settling into one specialisation. The students also visit various areas of the country; first year students go to nearby areas while the final year artists in the making find themselves at the other end of the country. Returning rich with knowledge, is it any wonder there is art alive everywhere on this campus? TNIE lensman Ashwin Prasath gives us a tour.