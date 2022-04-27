STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chennai hospital removes rare tumour from Bangladesh native

Doctors at Apollo Hospital successfully removed a recurrent chest wall malignant tumour on a 50-year-old man from Bangladesh.

Published: 27th April 2022 06:35 AM

Preetha Reddy, Vice Chairperson of Apollo Hospitals with the patient Abdullah, on Monday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Doctors at Apollo Hospital successfully removed a recurrent chest wall malignant tumour on a 50-year-old man from Bangladesh. The multi-disciplinary team then reconstructed the chest wall using synthetic materials and back muscle tissue. The tumour began as a swelling in his chest wall in 2020. A surgeon in Bangladesh removed it along with his left first and second rib. But it recurred as a much larger one within six months.

Since the tumour was enormous and widespread, doctors tried to reduce it with chemotherapy. However, it continued to grow. His scan revealed a tumour in the chest wall and neck with involvement of sternum, collar bone, ribs, important vessels in the chest and neck, a release quoted Dr Ajit Pai, senior consultant in Surgical Oncology and Robotic Surgery, Apollo Hospitals, Chennai.

A surgery team led by Dr Ajit Pai performed a 14-hour surgery on February 25. His tumour along with part of the sternum, three ribs on each side and collar bones was removed completely. The vital blood vessels were preserved because of careful preoperative planning and meticulous surgery. Preetha Reddy, Vice Chairperson, Apollo Hospitals appreciated the team.

Comments

