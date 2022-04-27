STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Madras HC allows duo to challenge AIADMK polls

They had filed the application stating that the party’s constitution was amended by the general council to create and elect coordinator and co-coordinator posts.

Published: 27th April 2022 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2022 06:36 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday granted leave for two persons, who claimed to be members of the AIADMK, to file petitions challenging the election of former chief ministers O Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswami as coordinator and joint coordinator of the party.

Justice P Velmurgan passed the orders on an application filed by advocate Ramkumar Adityan, and Suren Palanisamy son of former MP KC Palanisamy requesting leave for suing the party organisational polls held to elect the top two office-bearers. The judge directed the registry to list their petitions accordingly.

They had filed the application stating that the party’s constitution was amended by the general council to create and elect coordinator and co-coordinator posts. They said the amendments made violated the rights of the primary members and disturbed the basic structure of the party.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AIADMK Madras High Court
India Matters
Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Central leaders must ensure I remain in Congress: Hardik
Yashwant Sinha (File | PTI)
Opposition unity must be on basis of equality of all parties: Yashwant Sinha
Prashant Kishor (File | PTI)
Congress sets up panels, no word on Prashant Kishor
CM Hemant Soren (Photo | PTI)
Jharkhand Hemant Soren in soup as BJP alleges land allotment scam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp