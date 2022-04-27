Madras HC allows duo to challenge AIADMK polls

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday granted leave for two persons, who claimed to be members of the AIADMK, to file petitions challenging the election of former chief ministers O Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswami as coordinator and joint coordinator of the party.

Justice P Velmurgan passed the orders on an application filed by advocate Ramkumar Adityan, and Suren Palanisamy son of former MP KC Palanisamy requesting leave for suing the party organisational polls held to elect the top two office-bearers. The judge directed the registry to list their petitions accordingly.

They had filed the application stating that the party’s constitution was amended by the general council to create and elect coordinator and co-coordinator posts. They said the amendments made violated the rights of the primary members and disturbed the basic structure of the party.