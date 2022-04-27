STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Man held for posing as widow, swindling Rs 1.3 crore

Royapettah Police arrested a Chennai-based man for allegedly swindling Rs 1.3 crore from an NRI, posing as a widow. The accused allegedly befriended the victim on a matrimonial website.

Published: 27th April 2022 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2022 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

Arrest

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Royapettah Police arrested a Chennai-based man for allegedly swindling Rs 1.3 crore from an NRI, posing as a widow. The accused allegedly befriended the victim on a matrimonial website. According to the police, the accused identified as Senthil (42) duped Pachaiyappan, a native of Erode and who lives in Canada. Pachaiyappan was living alone after getting separated from his wife. He had registered on a matrimonial site.

Pachaiyappan came across a profile in the name of Rajeshwari, a widow. He contacted the person using the mobile phone provided. Senthil allegedly spoke on the phone and informed that Rajeshwari was his sister. Senthil then gave Rajeshwari’s mobile number to Pachaiyappan, who spoke to a woman believing it to be Rajeshwari. Senthil then allegedly started demanding money from Pachaiyappan and received Rs 1.35 crore through online transactions.

In March, Pachaiyappan had come to Chennai. He booked a hotel room and informed Senthil that he had bought gifts for his sister and told him that he wanted to meet her. But, instead of Rajeshwari, Senthil turned up at the hotel room and robbed Pachaiyappan and fled. Pachaiyappan went back to Canada and lodged a complaint with Chennai city police. The police then conducted an investigation and arrested Senthil. A probe is on.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Central leaders must ensure I remain in Congress: Hardik
Yashwant Sinha (File | PTI)
Opposition unity must be on basis of equality of all parties: Yashwant Sinha
Prashant Kishor (File | PTI)
Congress sets up panels, no word on Prashant Kishor
CM Hemant Soren (Photo | PTI)
Jharkhand Hemant Soren in soup as BJP alleges land allotment scam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp