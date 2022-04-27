Man held for posing as widow, swindling Rs 1.3 crore

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Royapettah Police arrested a Chennai-based man for allegedly swindling Rs 1.3 crore from an NRI, posing as a widow. The accused allegedly befriended the victim on a matrimonial website. According to the police, the accused identified as Senthil (42) duped Pachaiyappan, a native of Erode and who lives in Canada. Pachaiyappan was living alone after getting separated from his wife. He had registered on a matrimonial site.

Pachaiyappan came across a profile in the name of Rajeshwari, a widow. He contacted the person using the mobile phone provided. Senthil allegedly spoke on the phone and informed that Rajeshwari was his sister. Senthil then gave Rajeshwari’s mobile number to Pachaiyappan, who spoke to a woman believing it to be Rajeshwari. Senthil then allegedly started demanding money from Pachaiyappan and received Rs 1.35 crore through online transactions.

In March, Pachaiyappan had come to Chennai. He booked a hotel room and informed Senthil that he had bought gifts for his sister and told him that he wanted to meet her. But, instead of Rajeshwari, Senthil turned up at the hotel room and robbed Pachaiyappan and fled. Pachaiyappan went back to Canada and lodged a complaint with Chennai city police. The police then conducted an investigation and arrested Senthil. A probe is on.