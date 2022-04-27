MITRIS valve gives man new lease of life 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Doctors at MGM Healthcare Hospital successfully performed a mitral valve replacement on a 38-year-old man from Madurai with a MITRIS valve, a tissue valve from the USA.

The patient was suffering from severe breathlessness due to mitral valve failure. He was not willing for a metallic valve and lifelong blood thinning medications. So, the patient approached MGM Healthcare Hospital.

The surgery was performed on February 19 by a multidisciplinary team led by Dr A B Gopalamurugan, senior consultant, Interventional Cardiology and Electrophysiology. This is the first time in India this valve is used. MITRIS valve lasts longer than conventional tissue valves, thereby allowing younger patients to live without blood thinners.