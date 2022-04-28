STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Major Fire at Chennai hospital, no casualties

A major fire broke out at the Bradfield Surgical Block in the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) in Chennai on Wednesday morning.

Published: 28th April 2022 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2022 05:16 PM   |  A+A-

A patient being rescued by fire and rescue personnel. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

A patient being rescued by fire and rescue personnel. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Sinduja Jane
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A major fire broke out at the Bradfield Surgical Block in the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) in Chennai on Wednesday morning. Around 128 patients, who were in the block which is over 100 years old, were safely evacuated to nearby buildings by firemen, doctors, nurses, and members of the public.

As many as 15 people including six postgraduate doctors and four staff nurses, have been admitted to the hospital’s Intermediate Care Unit (ICMU) after inhaling the thick smoke that engulfed the premises, the hospital’s dean Dr E Theranirajan said. “Twelve have been discharged.

The condition of the other three is stable,” he said. Many bystanders on the campus too complained of eye irritation. The fire is suspected to have been caused by a short circuit. According to Theranirajan, it was a surgical store officer who alerted him of smoke coming out of a store room at the block.

O2 Cylinders Removed to prevent blasts

The room also houses the billing section of MRI and CT scan facilities, a kitchen store room, Ortho septic ward, radiation oncology and neurology medical wards on the first floor, and a neurology ward on the second floor. “I went along with the doctors and other staff, and started shifting patients from the first floor. First, we switched off the power.

There were three patients in the Neuro ICU, and 30 patients in the general neuro ward. We shifted all of them,” the dean said. “At least 20 more oxygen cylinders were safely removed. Else, they could have exploded,” a fireman said. The 108 ambulance services were alerted and kept stand by. The witnesses said smoke spread outside the hospital.

‘Oxygen cylinders exploded’
About 14 fire and rescue service vehicles and around 10 water tankers were called in. Fire personnel struggled for over four hours to bring the blaze under control. One of the rescue  personnel said two oxygen cylinders in the storeroom exploded while they were trying to douse the fire

(With inputs from Gautham Selvarajan)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
chennai
India Matters
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
TMC up in arms against  PM
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo| AP)
Modi's federalism not cooperative but coercive: Rahul Gandhi
NCP supremo Sharad Pawar (Photo | PTI)
Bhima-Koregaon probe panel summons NCP chief Sharad Pawar on May 5 and 6
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)
Gehlot camp relieved over Prashant Kishor not joining Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp