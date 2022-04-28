Man arrested for harassing interviewee

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The city police arrested a 48-year-old man for allegedly sexually harassing a woman who had come to attend an interview in his company. According to the police, the accused was identified as B Ganesh Babu, Managing Director (MD) of a private company.

The police said the victim had applied for the role of MD’s personal secretary. On Friday, she went to attend the interview. During the interview, Ganesh Babu allegedly spoke about her clothes and said if she landed the job, she would have to travel abroad with him and stay in his room. After the interview, he allegedly gave her `1,000 to buy clothes. The woman left without taking the money. She then lodged a complaint, based on which the MD was arrested.