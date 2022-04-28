STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Man arrested for harassing interviewee

The police said the victim had applied for the role of MD’s personal secretary. On Friday, she went to attend the interview.

Published: 28th April 2022 07:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2022 07:32 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

(Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The city police arrested a 48-year-old man for allegedly sexually harassing a woman who had come to attend an interview in his company. According to the police, the accused was identified as B Ganesh Babu, Managing Director (MD) of a private company.

The police said the victim had applied for the role of MD’s personal secretary. On Friday, she went to attend the interview. During the interview, Ganesh Babu allegedly spoke about her clothes and said if she landed the job, she would have to travel abroad with him and stay in his room. After the interview, he allegedly gave her `1,000 to buy clothes. The woman left without taking the money. She then lodged a complaint, based on which the MD was arrested.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
TMC up in arms against  PM
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo| AP)
Modi's federalism not cooperative but coercive: Rahul Gandhi
NCP supremo Sharad Pawar (Photo | PTI)
Bhima-Koregaon probe panel summons NCP chief Sharad Pawar on May 5 and 6
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)
Gehlot camp relieved over Prashant Kishor not joining Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp