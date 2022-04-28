STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
RGGGH will get new building next year: Ma Subramanian

His response came after members of the house expressed concern about the fire incident at the hospital on Wednesday.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian informed the Assembly on Wednesday that a new building will be constructed in the upcoming fiscal year to replace the old buildings of the RGGGH. His response came after members of the house expressed concern about the fire incident at the hospital on Wednesday.

While airing his response, Subramanian said the fire broke out in the 125-year-old tower building due to short circuit. Patients undergoing various treatments on the three floors of the building were safely shifted to other blocks of the hospital and the blaze was put out by fire fighters, the health minister said.

