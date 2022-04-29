STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maintenance of Guindy Industrial Estate given to manufacturers’ association

President of Industrial Estate Manufacturers Association (IEMA) Gireesh Pandian told TNIE,

Published: 29th April 2022 07:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2022 07:27 AM   |  A+A-

A labourer at a unit in Guindy Industrial Estate | Martin Louis

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government has handed over maintenance of Guindy Industrial Estate to Industrial Estate Manufacturers’ Association. A top government official said that the decision was taken to ensure the estate was better maintained. 

President of Industrial Estate Manufacturers Association (IEMA) Gireesh Pandian told TNIE, “The industrial estate will get a makeover in the next 12 to 15 months. We are planning to come up with state-of-the-art garbage disposal and segregation of waste. 

Miyawaki forests, solar streetlights, regulated parking areas and food courts are also being discussed,” he said. Gireesh said IT companies and other stakeholders have come forward for sponsoring the maintenance.

Comments

