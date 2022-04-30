STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Dead green turtle washes ashore in Chennai city

A juvenile green turtle washed ashore in Kovalam on Friday evening. It had injury marks around its neck and is suspected to have got entangled in a net and drowned. 

Published: 30th April 2022 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2022 05:55 AM   |  A+A-

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A juvenile green turtle washed ashore in Kovalam on Friday evening. It had injury marks around its neck and is suspected to have got entangled in a net and drowned. The carcass measuring 71-cm long and 51-cm wide was found by K Arun and N Kannan, members of Sea Turtle Protection Force of TREE Foundation, an NGO working towards turtle conservation.

The volunteers told TNIE the swollen neck and bulging eyes are an indicators for death due to drowning. After taking necessary measurements, they buried carcass on the beach.The East Coast of India, especially offshore waters of Tamil Nadu are important foraging grounds for the green turtles. They are the largest of all hard shelled turtles, and second largest of all turtles after the Leatherback turtle. Since, the Gulf of Mannar and Palk Bay are rich in seagrass beds, green turtles forage along the coast, while they nest along Andaman and Nicobar coast. 

Even in the past, there were instances of green turtles washing ashore. The last incident was reported at Periya Neelankarai in February 2016. A green turtle that got entangled in a fishing net was rescued and rehabilitated for two months before being released. In 2015, a green turtle was found in a state of dehydration on the Marina. It was rehabilitated and released. Thiruporur forest ranger P Kalyan said not often does green turtles end up here. “The turtle could have gotten entangled in a net and drowned.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
The draft architecture plan for Puri Heritage Corridor project. (Photo | EPS)
Congress raises doubts over Puri Heritage Corridor Project
Image used for representational purpose only.
22,000 students enrolled in Chinese universities stranded in India for 2 years
LIC. (File Photo)
LIC policyholders open record number of demat accounts
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| PTI)
Early to say if covid variants XD, XE are causing rise

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp