Man in Chennai gets death penalty for raping daughter

R Sivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a significant verdict, a Special Court for POCSO (Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences) cases in Chennai has sentenced a 49-year-old autorickshaw driver to death for sexually assaulting his daughter. His wife, the victim’s mother, was handed life sentence for abetment.

Delivering the verdict on Friday, Judge of the Special Court M Rajalakshmi ordered, “A1 (victim’s father) is sentenced to death and that he is hanged by the neck till he is dead.” However, she added that the punishment is subject to confirmation by the Madras High Court.

The capital punishment is given for the offence of aggravated penetrative sexual assault under section 6 of POCSO Act, 2019, apart from a prison term of three years for cruelty to the child under section 75 of Juvenile Justice (JJ) Act.

The victim’s mother has been punished for abetment with a lifer and a fine of Rs 10,000 under section 6 r/w 17 of the POCSO Act, and in default, she may undergo simple imprisonment for a period of three months. She is also sentenced to six months and three years jail term on two other counts — failure to report the offence, and cruelty to the child under section 21 (1) of POCSO Act and section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act respectively.

The abuse came to light in 2020 when the victim, a Class 11 student at a school in Chennai, revealed the cruelty and agony meted out by her father, to her friends in the school. They informed one of their teachers the matter, which was later taken up with the Childline. The volunteers of the Childline rushed to the school and rescued the child before lodging a complaint with the All Women Police Station in Guindy.

The Police registered a case under various sections of POCSO Act, IPC and the Juvenile Justice Act before arresting the man. During investigations, the girl told that she was subjected to sexual assault by her father since she was seven years old and that he continued it even after she attained puberty, said the prosecution.

The man assaulted her even by inserting foreign objects into her genitals, and made her lie nude with him at nights. When she became pregnant in 2019, he forced her to undergo abortion with the help of her mother and had threatened her of dire consequences if she dared to disclose the matter to any one, the prosecution recounted.