STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Man in Chennai gets death penalty for raping daughter

Punishment subject to HC nod; girl’s mother handed life sentence for abetting crime

Published: 30th April 2022 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2022 05:49 AM   |  A+A-

By R Sivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  In a significant verdict, a Special Court for POCSO (Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences) cases in Chennai has sentenced a 49-year-old autorickshaw driver to death for sexually assaulting his daughter. His wife, the victim’s mother, was handed life sentence for abetment.

Delivering the verdict on Friday, Judge of the Special Court M Rajalakshmi ordered, “A1 (victim’s father) is sentenced to death and that he is hanged by the neck till he is dead.” However, she added that the punishment is subject to confirmation by the Madras High Court.

The capital punishment is given for the offence of aggravated penetrative sexual assault under section 6 of POCSO Act, 2019, apart from a prison term of three years for cruelty to the child under section 75 of Juvenile Justice (JJ) Act.

The victim’s mother has been punished for abetment with a lifer and a fine of Rs 10,000 under section 6 r/w 17 of the POCSO Act, and in default, she may undergo simple imprisonment for a period of three months. She is also sentenced to six months and three years jail term on two other counts — failure to report the offence, and cruelty to the child under section 21 (1) of POCSO Act and section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act respectively.

The abuse came to light in 2020 when the victim, a Class 11 student at a school in Chennai, revealed the cruelty and agony meted out by her father, to her friends in the school. They informed one of their teachers the matter, which was later taken up with the Childline. The volunteers of the Childline rushed to the school and rescued the child before lodging a complaint with the All Women Police Station in Guindy.

The Police registered a case under various sections of POCSO Act, IPC and the Juvenile Justice Act before arresting the man. During investigations, the girl told that she was subjected to sexual assault by her father since she was seven years old and that he continued it even after she attained puberty, said the prosecution.

The man assaulted her even by inserting foreign objects into her genitals, and made her lie nude with him at nights. When she became pregnant in 2019, he forced her to undergo abortion with the help of her mother and had threatened her of dire consequences if she dared to disclose the matter to any one, the prosecution recounted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
The draft architecture plan for Puri Heritage Corridor project. (Photo | EPS)
Congress raises doubts over Puri Heritage Corridor Project
Image used for representational purpose only.
22,000 students enrolled in Chinese universities stranded in India for 2 years
LIC. (File Photo)
LIC policyholders open record number of demat accounts
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| PTI)
Early to say if covid variants XD, XE are causing rise

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp