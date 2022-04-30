Residents protest eviction drive in Govindasamy Nagar, Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Residents of Govindasamy Nagar on Greenways Road near Buckingham Canal staged a protest on Friday after authorities asked them to vacate the land. They have been given one-week time to vacate.

According to the residents, they have been living in the locality since 1958, when it was called Kamarajar Nagar. “As the huts were frequently catching fire, we were allowed to build houses. All of us borrowed money to build houses. Only when we applied for pattas in 2008, we came to know that a private individual had filed a case to remove us from the area,” said S Vanaja, a resident.

The residents questioned why the government measured the land and permitted them to build houses if they were planning on removing them. A few persons from the locality also threatened to die by suicide if evicted. Following this, the police personnel deployed in the locality were asked to withdraw.

“We have been paying taxes. The case was not filed by the government, but by an individual and the judgment was against us. They are now asking us to shift to the outskirts of the city, which would impact our livelihood and education of the kids,” said M Jagadha, another resident, and added that the DMK had promised that they would not be evicted if the party was elected to power. Meanwhile, officials from the water resources department said that they were only implementing the court order and urged the residents to cooperate.