WRD to build small reservoir to enhance city water supply

Published: 30th April 2022 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2022 05:55 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image (File photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The Water Resource Department (WRD) is building a small reservoir on the outskirts of the city by increasing the capacity of Kattur and Thatamanji lakes from 58.27 mcft to 350 mcft, at a cost of Rs 62.36 crore. 

A senior official in WRD told TNIE that work on the two lakes will likely be completed by August, adding the lakes were being upgraded so that groundwater can be recharged, preventing seawater intrusion and providing water for irrigation.

“We have completed 80% of the work, including desilting and strengthening the bunds. A check dam is also being constructed to aid farming in the surrounding areas. The increased storage in these two lakes will benefit 5,804.38 acres of ayacut lands,” the official added.

Another official explained about the need for the small reservoir. He said the city’s reservoirs’ has a capacity of 13.213 tmcft while the demand stood at 20 tmcft and it will increase to 34 tmcft by 2030. To take care of the extra demand, small and medium waterbodies in and around the city would be used as drinking water source. Besides, the WRD has decided to create a few more small reservoirs and enhance the storage capacity of the existing ones.

