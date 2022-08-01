Marital mistrust: Newlywed 18-year-old Chennai woman murdered by her husband 

By Online Desk

CHENNAI: An 18-year-old woman Tamizhselvi from Kathirvedu near Puzhal has been murdered by her husband over issues arising out of her alleged mistrust for the latter.

The accused, Mathan (22) has been arrested by the police on Saturday.

Mathan, a native of Padiyanallur near Chennai, married Tamizhselvi only four months ago. They started to live in a house in Jothi Nagar. However, the marriage didn't go well due to the alleged mistrust Tamizhselvi had for her husband. Meanwhile, she went missing from her house.

Following this, Tamizhselvi’s mother, Balkees, 38, filed a complaint with the Red Hills police on July first week seeking their help to find her missing daughter.

Based on the complaint, the police launched an investigation and managed to trace Mathan by tracking his mobile phone signals. During the course of the interrogation by the police after Mathan was nabbed, he revealed that he murdered his wife for doubting him.

He allegedly confessed to plotting to murder her by taking her in his motorcycle on a "jolly trip" to Andhra Pradesh’s Kailasakona Hills on June 25. Then he took her to the top of the hill, stabbed her, and came back home.

The police couldn’t find Tamizhselvi’s body for more than a month. In the meantime, Tamizhselvi’s parents filed a habeas corpus petition in a court.

However, on Saturday, July 30, the Narayanavanam police got information from local cattle rearers saying that they found a body in a decaying state. This information was passed to the Red Hills police station. Meanwhile, police also recovered CCTV footage of Mathan taking Tamizhselvi to the hills. Following this, the body was recovered. Later, the body was confirmed by Tamizhselvi ‘s parents and her husband, Mathan to be that of her.

Following this, tashildhar and a government medical team visited the Kailasakona Hills to do the autopsy. Mathan has been taken into custody.

