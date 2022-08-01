Home Cities Chennai

New property tax: Chennai Corporation sends 12 lakh notices, gets 3,000 appeals

The civic body said a committee has been set up to look into such problems in extended areas.

CHENNAI:  The Greater Chennai Corporation has so far received only around 3,000 appeals against the revised property tax hike. According to the officials, this is less compared to 2018 when appeals were more than 15,000 when property tax increase was first announced. 

The corporation started sending revised tax notices to over 12 lakh properties after tax was hiked in April. So far, nearly nine lakh notices have been sent. “We have received only around 3,000 appeals against the revised taxes. Even among the petitions, many were general requests to reconsider the tax hike. If there are any discrepancies in the revision, we will reconsider it,” said a corporation official.

Residents associations, especially those in extended areas, have been asking the corporation to reconsider the hike. “The tax in areas like Ambattur is already high when compared to core areas. The corporation can augment its revenue by collecting arrears and making the owners declare the actual area of the property,” said Suresh, TV Nagar Association in Ambattur. The civic body said a committee has been set up to look into such problems in extended areas.

