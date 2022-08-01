Home Cities Chennai

Patients squirm in pain as ragged roads add to their agony at KMC hospital

Dr R Shantimalar, dean of the hospital, said the issue has already been brought to the notice of the public works department and new roads will come up soon.

Published: 01st August 2022 04:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2022 04:18 AM   |  A+A-

Kilpauk Medical College Hospital (File | EPS)

Kilpauk Medical College Hospital (File | EPS)

By Sinduja Jane
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  “Slowly, slowly, please,” pleaded an attender as a sick patient squirmed in pain when the worker pushed through the metal stretcher with force on a ragged concrete road on Kilpauk Medical College Hospital campus. 

Rough concrete roads at the Kilpauk
Medical College hospitals are adding
to the woes of patients. (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)

The cries of patients and attenders are a common sight at the hospital as tattered roads on the premises exacerbate the sufferings of patients wheeled out from one place to another for scan, X-ray or tests. As the sun barrels down on the patients carried on wheelchairs and stretcher trolleys on bumpy roads, helpless attendees cover their faces with a piece of cloth to protect them from heat. 

“The workers are always in a hurry. They just want to finish their job and leave. They are least bothered about the pain and suffering that patients endure. There are only a few exceptions. Roads on the hospital campus are poor,” said an attender whose relative was undergoing treatment at the emergency care unit. 

“We come here as we cannot afford treatment at private hospitals. We have no choice but to tolerate these painful moments. What else we can do?,” asked one of the relatives of a patient admitted for kidney treatment at the hospital. 

Dr R Shantimalar, dean of the hospital, said the issue has already been brought to the notice of the public works department and new roads will come up soon.  Karthikeyan, PWD assistant engineer, said the work got delayed because of rain. Since the rain has stopped now, road work will be started soon, he said. We will first start laying tar road after milling the concrete road from the hospital’s main entrance to the outpatient department, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kilpauk Medical College Hospital campus X-ray Sun Heat Patients
India Matters
Electric furnace in a steel factory (File Photo | Reuters)
India manufacturing PMI hits eight-month high in July on new orders
TMC MPs stage a protest at Parliament House complex during ongoing Monsoon Session, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug 1, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Ruckus continues in Parliament as Opposition protests over Sanjay Raut arrest, Congress MPs' suspension
Image for representational purposes only. (Photo | A Sanesh)
Building creative hubs for expression and promoting art in the streets of Delhi 
The USA team is among the most diversified in the ongoing Chess Olympiad at Mahabalipuram in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu/EPS)

Olympiad, the land of diversity
 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp