28-year-old man dies in AC explosion

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 28-year-old man died allegedly after an air-conditioner exploded at his house in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar on Sunday night. The fire and rescue services personnel said the AC could have exploded due to a short circuit.

The deceased, identified as P Shyam, was running a milk kiosk in the area. Shyam who got married just six months ago was on the ground floor of the house. “Around 8 pm, Prabhakar heard a blast from the ground floor. Soon Prabhakar and Shyam’s elder brother went downstairs and saw Shyam’s room on fire. They could not enter the room as fire engulfed the whole room,” said a senior police officer.

The TNEB officials examined the accident spot and confirmed that the air-conditioner unit was directly connected to the main power line. Apparently, due to a short circuit, the fire spread to the EB line all over the house. On information, police and fire and rescue personnel from Sembium and Madhavaram rushed to the spot. They put out the fire and recovered charred body of Shyam.

