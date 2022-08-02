Chess takes over the vasapadi

Nikhil Jayakrishnan By

CHENNAI: Chess is just about everywhere these days hoardings, print and television ads and endless memes on social media. Whichever way you look, you’re bound to run into some reminder of the Chess Olympiad, be it the chess board or the Thambi clad in shirt and veshti. Even the kolam, Tamil Nadu’s ubiquitous but declining art form can’t resist the allure of the game.

Meenakshi Devaraj, historian and kolam revivalist, has, for a while, been bringing concept-based ideas to the sikku kolam, and posting them on her Instagram handle. For her latest work, she has chosen to depict the various chess pieces — king, queen, rook, knight, bishop and pawn.

A tricky affair

Sikku kolams, with their emphasis on patterns drawn around symmetrically placed pullis or dots, are the trickiest to master; and the elaborate morning ritual of drawing kolams at the vasapadi or entrance of each home is slowly losing out to the pressures of modern living, says Meenakshi. Bringing newer idioms into this intricate art form could be key to its revival, she adds, hence discarding abstract geometric patterns for a more figurative style. The rules, however, remain unchanged. Meenakshi’s lines still have to encircle the various dots as it achieves the form the artist has intended.

“The problem is that nobody takes notice of sikku kolam when it uses the normal patterns of dots and lines. Because my kolams are concept-based, they are easily taken note of,” she says. Her kolams are based on themes with broader appeal like Independence Day, Friendship Day and Covid awareness which, she hopes, will make the art form reach out to a wider audience and build awareness of this “dying art form” as she calls it.

Childhood memories

For brothers Ravisankar and Surya, who run the Instagram handle Muraivaasal in an effort to debunk stereotypes about kolam being a woman’s art form, chess was always a part of their childhood memories. “Though we’ve lost touch with the game, there are a lot of childhood memories associated with it,” said Ravisankar. The fact that the Chess Olympiad is being held in Chennai made it all the more reason to celebrate with a special kolam. A bit larger in scale, the brothers’ kolam depicts a full chessboard with all the pieces in their right places.

“It required a lot of work. Since we have our regular 9-5 jobs, we worked on it mostly during the weekends. We started out with the pattern for the chessboard and eventually drew the chess pieces onto it,” said Ravisankar, adding that multiple colours were used to make the kolam. The resulting work, with its vibrant colours, seems to encapsulate perfectly the spirit in which the city has welcomed chess masters from across the globe.

