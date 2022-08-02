Stellar performance puts Sanjay on the top

Ashok Venugopal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: All-rounder R Sanjay Yadav of Nellai Royal Kings was adjudged the player of the tournament at the TNPL that concluded on Sunday in Coimbatore. Kovai and Chepauk played the finals on Sunday that was interrupted by rain and, as a result, both teams shared the trophy.

Sanjay, who hails from Hosur, has had a profitable TNPL this season, where he excelled at batting and bowling. His clean batting made him a favourite among the masses that turned up in large numbers to witness the matches at Salem, Dindigul, Tirunelveli and Coimbatore.

“Sanjay’s performance was the best all-round show in the TNPL this season and it kept improving. He has matured a lot as an all-rounder and I believe he is at his peak at the moment. I am sure this will augur well for us. Last year, we used him in short stints in the SMA Trophy. The coming season, he will have a larger role to play for us. It is good that we have more options,” said M Venkataramana, chief coach of the Tamil Nadu team.

Sanjay scored 452 runs in nine matches, with an average of 90.4 at a strike rate of 180.78, for Nellai Royal Kings. “I am very pleased to get the award. I honestly did not expect it. All I wanted to do was be useful for the team and have some runs to my name. I never set out to go after any awards or be the top scorer. I just go with the flow of the tournament and take things as they come,’’ said Sanjay to CE, adding, “I just like to go out and enjoy my game. I have developed the ability to adapt and have worked hard on my temperament which has come in handy. Plus I have a lot of self confidence, which helps me to perform to my potential.”

The Nellai team performed well as a unit and nearly missed an opportunity to play the final, despite no expectations for them from the public to come to the qualifier round. “Baba brothers Aparajith and Indrajith are very helpful and there is excellent rapport with them both on and off the field. The coaches and support staff too were excellent. We played as a family and thus could perform consistently,” said the Mumbai Indians player.

The southpaw belted a record 40 sixes in the tournament and also struck 21 boundaries. “I practised a lot on my bat swing and power hitting. I was able to time my shots well in the tournament because I was judicious in my shot selection. The trick is that I do not go to hit a six every ball. I wait for the right ball to attack,” revealed Sanjay.

With such a stellar performance expectations will be high from Sanjay. There will be pressure too as he will have to fill the boots of Vijay Shankar who is recovering after a shoulder surgery and Washington Sundar who is in the India mix for the World Cup. “I never put pressure on myself. I know expectations will be high. I will play my game and keep it as simple as possible. I believe in self confidence and I have a thought process that will help me achieve the role allotted to me,” explained Sanjay.

