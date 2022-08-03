Chennai: Kids to report on parents’ road manners

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: City traffic police along with Youth India, an NGO, inaugurated the Super Kid COP Report Card programme on Tuesday.

Under this programme, children will monitor the driving of their parents and van drivers who take them to school, and maintain a report card. They will mark yes or no against basic traffic rules being followed for 12 trips, and after 15 days, the card will be collected by a member of the NGO.

It is a bilingual card, in Tamil and English. It has the basic rules and regulations of Road Traffic and Safety. The children will be asked to mark a ‘YES’ or ‘NO’ against each of the questions to indicate whether the driver has obeyed the guidelines.

The programme teaches children the fundamentals of road safety. Through the issuance of one lakh cards, the campaign aims to empower students to become Super Kid COPS or Super Kutti COPs. During the event, City Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal also inaugurated the Road Safety Patrol (RSP) 2022-2023 and presented awards to school principals and correspondents, traffic personnel, traffic wardens and RSP cadets. The event was organised by Tamil Nadu Police Traffic Wardens Organisation and the city traffic police.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Kapil Kumar C Saratkar; Joint Commissioner of Police — Traffic (South), S Rajendran; Harish L Mehta, Chief Traffic Warden; Azeem Ahmed, Deputy Chief Traffic Warden and S I Daulat, Deputy Chief Traffic Warden were present during the event.

