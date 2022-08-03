Home Cities Chennai

Colleges asked to publish rank list on Wednesday

The DCE has issued instructions to colleges to upload the rank list on college websites by August 3 and intimate the same to the DCE office.

Published: 03rd August 2022

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Collegiate Education (DCE), on Tuesday, directed principals of all Arts and Science colleges in the State to publish the rank list on August 3 and conduct the first counselling on August 5.

The DCE has issued instructions to colleges to upload the rank list on college websites by August 3 and intimate the same to the DCE office. “Candidates should be informed through email and mobile number about their ranks immediately. Colleges should also conduct the first phase of counselling on August 5,” said the order issued by DCE. The colleges have been asked to follow the reservation norms appropriately.

The DCE has also asked the colleges to encourage students to take up computer literacy programmes, soft skill trainings and other add-on courses provided in the colleges. As many as 4.07 lakh students have registered for admission to Arts and Science colleges in the state this year. Of which, 2,98,056 students have completed payment.

