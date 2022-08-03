Home Cities Chennai

Throwback Time

If you ever wanted to know what a Volkswagen or Chevrolet from the early-to-mid 20th century might have looked like, all you had to do was pay a visit to Ayyavu Mahal, Poonamallee Road.

Published: 03rd August 2022 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2022 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: If you ever wanted to know what a Volkswagen or Chevrolet from the early-to-mid 20th century might have looked like, all you had to do was pay a visit to Ayyavu Mahal, Poonamallee Road.

The venue on Sunday gave off classic 20th-century vibes, with a carefully curated selection of cars from the vintage (made before 1940) and classic (1941-1960) eras. The exhibition was put together by Vintage and Classic Vehicles Foundation (VCVF), which has been preserving vintage vehicles since 1989.

As expected, the event, besides attracting the connoisseur of automotive history, became a field day of sorts for selfie-takers looking for novel backdrops against which to frame their faces.

The event, held from 8.30 am till noon, featured earlier models of other famous brands like the Citroen, Mercedes-Benz, Dodge Coronet, Austin and Fiat. TNIE lensman Sriram R brings us a few glimpses of the event.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Enforcement Directorate used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank-DHFL case: ED attaches Rs 415 cr worth assets of builders Avinash Bhosale, Sanjay Chhabria
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
India's services sector growth falls to 4-month low in July 
Madurai Kamaraj University
Conman posing as registar dupes several students, alumni of Madurai Kamaraj University
Karnataka High Court (File Photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)
Karnataka HC issues notice to State and Centre over 'detention' of 38 Sri Lankan citizens from prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp