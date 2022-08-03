Throwback Time

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: If you ever wanted to know what a Volkswagen or Chevrolet from the early-to-mid 20th century might have looked like, all you had to do was pay a visit to Ayyavu Mahal, Poonamallee Road.

The venue on Sunday gave off classic 20th-century vibes, with a carefully curated selection of cars from the vintage (made before 1940) and classic (1941-1960) eras. The exhibition was put together by Vintage and Classic Vehicles Foundation (VCVF), which has been preserving vintage vehicles since 1989.

As expected, the event, besides attracting the connoisseur of automotive history, became a field day of sorts for selfie-takers looking for novel backdrops against which to frame their faces.

The event, held from 8.30 am till noon, featured earlier models of other famous brands like the Citroen, Mercedes-Benz, Dodge Coronet, Austin and Fiat. TNIE lensman Sriram R brings us a few glimpses of the event.

