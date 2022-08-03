Tiruvottiyur residents still await new tenements

Sneha Shaw By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Seven months after the collapse of the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board in Tiruvottiyur, residents of the tenements are awaiting proper housing. Although officials had promised residents that the buildings would be demolished and reconstructed within a year, there are no signs of any construction work. Meanwhile, residents of Arivakkulam, known as Ariva quarters, who were paying only Rs 150 as rent earlier, are now spending Rs 3,000 -8,000 on rent.

“We were provided financial assistance of `1 lakh on orders issued by Chief Minister MK Stalin, on the day of the collapse. The government made arrangements for our accommodation for the next 10 days in nearby public houses, but then asked us to look for other places to stay,” said Munniyamal N, a resident of the ‘D’ block which collapsed. “We were paying only Rs 150 as rent in the quarters, but now, paying a monthly rent of Rs 3,000 has become burdensome,” she said.

When we shifted here, there was only the building. We got electricity supply and other utilities later on,” said Kamatchi K, a resident of ‘F’ block. “We lived here for nearly 23 years, and as the building wore out with time, water would leak from the fourth floor when it rained,” she added.

“I was among the first persons to witness the collapse and helped residents get out safely,” said R Ramadoss, a resident of ‘F’ block. The residents of other blocks were given only Rs 24,000 as compensation. I am paying a monthly rent of Rs 8,000 and also have a family to feed. Life has become too hard and I am struggling to make ends meet,” he further said.

The board is set to reconstruct the buildings with the construction of an additional 100 houses. The construction of new houses may entail a beneficiary contribution that the residents may have to pay. It is not clear if it will be waived or if residents will be asked to pay the sum, although there are provisions to pay it in instalments. Residents believe this might add to their burden.

When asked how long it would take to construct a new building, an assistant engineer of the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board said, “The building will be demolished within a month, and a plan for the construction of a new building has been sent for approval.”

