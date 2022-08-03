Home Cities Chennai

Tiruvottiyur residents still await new tenements

Seven months after the collapse of the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board in Tiruvottiyur, residents of the tenements are awaiting proper housing.

Published: 03rd August 2022 07:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2022 07:18 AM   |  A+A-

The dilapidated structure that is to be demolished, in Tiruvottiyur, Chennai | P Jawahar

By Sneha Shaw
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Seven months after the collapse of the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board in Tiruvottiyur, residents of the tenements are awaiting proper housing. Although officials had promised residents that the buildings would be demolished and reconstructed within a year, there are no signs of any construction work. Meanwhile, residents of Arivakkulam, known as Ariva quarters, who were paying only Rs 150 as rent earlier, are now spending Rs 3,000 -8,000 on rent.

“We were provided financial assistance of `1 lakh on orders issued by Chief Minister MK Stalin, on the day of the collapse. The government made arrangements for our accommodation for the next 10 days in nearby public houses, but then asked us to look for other places to stay,” said Munniyamal N, a resident of the ‘D’ block which collapsed. “We were paying only Rs 150 as rent in the quarters, but now, paying a monthly rent of Rs 3,000 has become burdensome,” she said.

When we shifted here, there was only the building. We got electricity supply and other utilities later on,” said Kamatchi K, a resident of ‘F’ block. “We lived here for nearly 23 years, and as the building wore out with time, water would leak from the fourth floor when it rained,” she added.

“I was among the first persons to witness the collapse and helped residents get out safely,” said R Ramadoss, a resident of ‘F’ block. The residents of other blocks were given only Rs 24,000 as compensation. I am paying a monthly rent of Rs 8,000 and also have a family to feed. Life has become too hard and I am struggling to make ends meet,” he further said.

The board is set to reconstruct the buildings with the construction of an additional 100 houses. The construction of new houses may entail a beneficiary contribution that the residents may have to pay. It is not clear if it will be waived or if residents will be asked to pay the sum, although there are provisions to pay it in instalments. Residents believe this might add to their burden.

When asked how long it would take to construct a new building, an assistant engineer of the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board said, “The building will be demolished within a month, and a plan for the construction of a new building has been sent for approval.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tiruvottiyur
India Matters
Enforcement Directorate used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank-DHFL case: ED attaches Rs 415 cr worth assets of builders Avinash Bhosale, Sanjay Chhabria
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
India's services sector growth falls to 4-month low in July 
Madurai Kamaraj University
Conman posing as registar dupes several students, alumni of Madurai Kamaraj University
Karnataka High Court (File Photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)
Karnataka HC issues notice to State and Centre over 'detention' of 38 Sri Lankan citizens from prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp