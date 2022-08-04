Home Cities Chennai

Beatlemania comes to Chennai

More than half a century since the release of their last album Abbey Road, The Beatles continue to remain the cornerstone of popular music.

CHENNAI: Ever since four young men —  John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr, collectively called The Beatles — released their first single Love Me Do, popular music has never been the same. More than half a century since the release of their last album Abbey Road, The Beatles continue to remain the cornerstone of popular music. The songs have been performed in endless cover versions, and come Friday, Chennai will get its taste of Beatlemania, as The Medium Rare Band performs a selection of the most famous Beatle numbers.

Beatles Legacy

“All four of the Beatles were geniuses,” says Orlando Ambrose, band leader, explaining why he chose to pay tribute to the iconic band. “The music they produced back in the 60s is now the subject of much study and research. On the surface, the songs might look simple, but the arrangements are so sophisticated,” he adds.  The event will feature songs from different phases of the band’s discography, beginning with their earliest singles down to their later masterworks from albums. Recreating a Beatles song brings some challenges with it. “A show like this is certainly not easy,” Orlando says. “There are songs where all four singers sing different harmony parts at the same time, while playing instruments, so you had to be a master at both singing and playing an instrument. Each member of the Beatles were actually two musicians in one,” he says. In spite of the challenges, Orlando has faith in his team and believes they can live up to the challenge of recreating a Beatles song.

Then there are the lyrics, penned by John Lennon, and their relatability somehow proved a favourable counterpoint to the complexity of the tunes and their arrangements. “The songs usually deal with themes like love and friendship, and since the coming weekend is Friendship Day, we felt it was the right time to play The Beatles,” Orlando says. “But we’re also trying to relive the experience, go back to the times when audiences might have first encountered the Fab Four at music venues.”

Monthly affair

The event is part of a monthly programme by Gears and Garage Restobar and The Medium Rare, where they perform the work of legendary pop artists once each month. The previous month, the band paid tribute to figures like Bryan Adams and Bon Jovi. Speaking of the reception, Orland adds, “One usually thinks of Chennai as a city that draws in crowds only for commercial film music and classical concerts, but even pop music has its own loyal audience in Chennai. And there are people from all age groups that gather for our shows.”

The event will be held on August 5, 7 pm, at Gears and Garage Restobar, Nungambakkam.

