Cop dies by suicide in Nehru Indoor Stadium

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 31-year-old Armed Reserve constable who was on duty at the Nehru Indoor Stadium allegedly died by suicide on Wednesday.The deceased was identified as P Senthil Kumar, a native of Sellur in Madurai. “A preliminary inquiry revealed that Senthil Kumar had family issues and this could have led him to take the extreme step,” said a senior police officer. The incident happened around 12:30 pm.

According to sources, he locked himself in the bathroom and died by suicide. He was found dead by his colleagues.Senthil Kumar was on guard duty in the stadium, where the closing ceremony of the Chess Olympiad will be held on August 10.He joined the police service in 2011. Senthil Kumar had previously served in Nagapattinam, Avadi Commissionerate and Madurai Battalion.

Senthil Kumar is survived by his wife and 1.5-year-old child. His body was sent to Rajiv Gandhi Government General hospital for autopsy. Senior police officers conducted investigations with his colleagues, who were on duty.Only, a week ago, a 37-year-old police constable, Thirunavukkarasu, died by suicide at his residence in Kovilpathagai near Avadi, allegedly upset over his wife leaving home after a fight.

Death at Olympiad venue

Kumar died while on duty at the Nehru Indoor Stadium, where the closing ceremony of the Chess Olympiad is scheduled to be held on August 10

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on Tamil Nadu’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

