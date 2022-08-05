Home Cities Chennai

Chennaiites can now pay for traffic violations via QR code

Published: 05th August 2022 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2022 12:21 PM   |  A+A-

City Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal and Additional Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Kapil K Saratkar, launched the QR code on Wednesday in Chennai. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Traffic rule violators in the city can now pay fines using QR code. The city traffic police launched the facility at every vehicle checkpoint and traffic call centres to ease the process of payments for violations.

City Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal and Additional Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Kapil K Saratkar launched the QR code. As part of the initiative, around 300 small hand-held QR code cards will be provided to all enforcement officers.

Traffic violators can scan the QR from these cards and it will take them to the Paytm App E-Challan page. Users can then enter the challan ID and vehicle number and complete the payment using all pay modes, including UPI. The fine can be paid on the spot without any hassle. Training has been imparted to 200 traffic officers to guide the users to pay a fine through the hand-held QR code cards.

Alternatively, 18 QR code standees have been provided at 12 call centres. People can either make the payment through Paytm or any other mode of UPI.

Comments

