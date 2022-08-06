A travelogue that traverses time

Anushree Madhavan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Pazhuvoor, Kodambalur, Kodi Karai, Takkolam…as I read the names of these cities in the English translation of Kalki’s Ponniyin Selvan, which has me in rapt attention these days, I can’t help but wonder about the contemporary look of these cities from the Chola era, if you will.

While we know the temples built by the Chola dynasty are widely popular and held in high regard even today, we don’t know the history of these cities, towns and villages where the Chola dynasty spread its wings. In an attempt to document the history and heritage of the places mentioned in the magnum opus, the Kalki Group has announced a travelogue titled Paraak! Paraak!. The 15-episode series is scheduled to launch on September 24 on the Kalkionline YouTube channel and on their official website, too.

The group chose the day of Aadi Perukku to launch the trailer. It was the day the first issue of Kalki was released, and also the day where the first chapter of the book begins. On the occasion of Aadi Perukku 2022, on Wednesday, at Le Magic Lantern preview theatre, four trailers for the travelogue series were released in the presence of Lakshmi Natarajan, CEO of Kalki Group, Seetha Ravi, writer and journalist, and ‘Kalachakkram’ Narasimhan, former journalist and historic novelist.

With the novel creating a buzz among reading groups of all generations, especially Gen Z thanks to the movie that is set to release in September, the Kalki Group also wanted to do their part as Ponniyin Selvan is their baby. They rounded on a travel documentary that will let readers experience Vandiyadevan’s journey throughout Tamil Nadu. When Lakshmi approached Seetha with the idea, the latter suggested Narasimhan’s name and hence he became a part, and the protagonist, as Lakshmi puts it, of the whole process.

Recording history

Narasimhan has read the novel at least ten times, he shares. So, when the opportunity arose, he couldn’t let it pass by. “Kalki has done something that our government should have — promote history and bring awareness to people,” he said. Talking of his experiences, he shared about situations that left him awestruck. “An archakar, in Kodiyakarai, told us that Kalki had visited the temple there, which was amid a thick forest, and stayed for ten days. He drew the picture of the Murugan idol there under the light of a lamp, named him Vichittra Murugar, and published it in Kalki Deepavali Malar.

The team behind the travelogue series

When we visited the spots, we realised how difficult it would have been for Kalki to have travelled to these places to document them precisely in his novels. Through Ponniyin Selvan, he wanted people to travel, experience and save history, and this is an effort in that direction,” he said. Narasimhan also brought light to the fact that many of our historical stories and deeds of the dynasties have not been documented or preserved.

Sharing his thoughts on why he feels Ponniyin Selvan continues to be popular 70 years after its release, Narasimhan elaborated, “Kalki’s Ponniyin Selvan came out at a time when we gained independence. When people were looking for something to feel proud about after years of being dominated by other countries and dynasties, the newly freed nation was looking for a cocktail of emotions through these stories while speaking of the majestic Cholas.”

Four teasers of the travelogue were launched that showed all the important places from the novel, in today’s Tamil Nadu. The videos were shot in 30 days by Busiup Advt. Padmavasan’s illustrations from the Kalki archives also find a place in the episodes. R Venkatasubramanian, COO of Kalki Group, announced the introduction of tour packages by Parry Travels of Murugappa Group, curated for the fans of the tale.

The company is providing a package of nine nights and ten days, prices for which are yet to be decided. Travellers will be taken across 10 districts, eight cities and at least 55 places mentioned in the book. They will also customise the packages as per the group’s requirement and have tours for shorter periods like six and three days. Bookings are now open, and an early bird offer will be available till September 10.



