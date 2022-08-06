Home Cities Chennai

Cop held for misbehaving with minor girl on bus

The Chengalpattu police arrested a police constable for allegedly misbehaving with a minor girl inside an MTC bus on Thursday.

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chengalpattu police arrested a police constable for allegedly misbehaving with a minor girl inside an MTC bus on Thursday. The arrested accused was identified as Satheesh, a native of Madukkarai village near Madurantakam. Satheesh works as a Grade I constable in St Thomas Mount police station. 

“On Thursday, a 14-year-old girl and her mother boarded a government bus to travel from Tambaram to Madurantakam. While the mother was seated near the window, the girl was seated in the middle. Satheesh who boarded the bus in between sat near the victim,” said the police officer.

After the bus crossed Chennai, Satheesh allegedly placed his hands inappropriately. Police said fellow commuters noticed the behaviour and informed the bus conductor. Satheesh picked up an argument with the conductor and the commuters started to assault him, said the police. The passengers handed him over to the Madurantakam police. Satheesh was arrested and remanded in judicial custody.

