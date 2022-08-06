Man turns robber to fund rummy addiction

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Six days after two men allegedly robbed jewellery from an elderly woman, the city police arrested the accused on Friday. They were identified as Ismail (36) from Kodambakkam and Abdul Salam (35). Police said, Ismail worked as the woman’s driver and was addicted to online rummy games. “He lost most of his salary and savings to the online game and he hatched a plan with Abdul Salam to rob the woman, whom he met at a liquor shop a few weeks ago,” said a police officer.

The victim Indumathi (68) stays alone at her house on Seshadripuram Main Road in Velachery. On July 30, two masked men entered her house and robbed her of 14 sovereign gold chains and bangles at knife-point.

While sifting through CCTV footage, the police found two men walking near the house before wearing masks. “Indumathi immediately identified Ismail and based on information we reached his house but he had already left town.

We traced him to a hideout in Theni and nabbed him by setting a trap through his friend,” said the police officer. With help from Ismail police nabbed Abdul Salam. The duo were arrested and remanded in judicial custody.

