People risk life on railway track as Easwari Nagar subway remains waterlogged

Published: 06th August 2022 07:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2022 07:16 AM   |  A+A-

Inundated Easwari Nagar subway at Pallavaram | Express

By KV Navya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Come rain or shine, the Easwari Nagar subway at Pallavaram remains waterlogged. The inundation gets worse when it rains. “It has been half a decade since the residents have been complaining about the issue. Both roof and walls seep at all times and two-wheelers skid in the slush,” said Syed Shamsudeen, a civic activist from Pallavaram.

The cracks are widening and at least some work should be taken up immediately to avoid a major mishap, said regular commuters. The subway that connects East and West Pallavaram was being maintained by Southern Railway. It was handed over to Pallavaram Municipality two years ago, which has now become Tambaram Corporation.

“I have complained to each civic body and even the CM cell. Yet, no action has been initiated,” added Syed.

Pedestrians are also facing issues due to it. “To avoid having to wade through the stagnated water, pedestrians often cross the railway tracks, risking their lives. After the recent rains, almost everyone was on the tracks. The roof has cracked and with trains going right above it, it is very scary to use the subway,” said Shanthini Balakrishnan, a resident of Pallavaram.

The roads on the Eastern side of Pallavaram, connecting the subway are also pothole-ridden. “No maintenance work has been carried out on this subway. Similar is the situation with the connecting roads. Coupled with poor illumination, it is a nightmare to ply along the path post dusk,” said V Keerthana, a resident of Tambaram.

When contacted, an official from the Tambaram corporation said the civic body has taken up works to replace lights along the subway. Once the work is complete, they will work on relaying roads.

