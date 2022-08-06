Home Cities Chennai

To curb plastic use, officials to inspect three Chennai beaches daily

Several people visit Marina, Besant Nagar and Thiruvanmiyur beaches during weekends and holidays. Marina is the second longest beach in the world and has international visitors as well.

Marina in Chennai is the second longest beach in the world | Shiba Prasad Sahu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As part of the Greater Chennai Corporation declaring Marina, Besant Nagar and Thiruvanmiyur beaches as no-plastic zones, health officers will hold inspections at the shops here in the mornings and evenings every day.

Marina is the second longest urban beach in the world and has international visitors as well. Being a major tourist destination, it also has several shops for the public. As these shops and the general public use banned plastic items, it causes harm to marine life. The Corporation is already conducting raids and confiscating plastic to prevent this.

In line with this, the beaches have been declared no-plastic areas and inspections will be held by respective health officers in the mornings and evenings. Those found using banned plastic will be fined. During an inspection on Friday, Rs 1,800 was collected as fines from 18 shop owners.

The State government has banned 14 types of single-use plastic products while the Central government has banned another 14 to save the environment.

