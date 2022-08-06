Home Cities Chennai

Workshop on Conflict Resolution underway

A two-day virtual workshop on the topic of Conflict Engagement and Resolution, organised by the Asian Development Bank Institute, Tokyo, and SASTRA Law School kicked off on Friday.

Delivering the inaugural address, the Dean of ADBI, Tetsushi Sonobe highlighted the strong Indo-Japan relationship and the need to resolve conflicts amongst stakeholders like government agencies, corporates, and civil society. 

During the two days, sessions related to a wide range of topics will be handled by experts from the field of Mediation and Alternative Dispute Resolution like Justice K Kannan, Uma Ramanathan, Chitra Narayan, and Shreyas Jaisimha and S Sangeetha.

Florian Grisel, a faculty member of the University of Oxford will also deliver a special keynote address. Participants from China, Japan, Philippines, Indonesia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and India are participating in the workshop. The second day of the workshop will be held on August 9 which will witness engaging and interactive sessions.

