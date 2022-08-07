Ex-SC judge Chelameswar releases book on constitution

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Retired Supreme Court judge J Chelameswar released ‘Constitutional Concerns: Writings on Law and Life’, a book by apex court lawyer Kaleeswaram Raj, at the Asian College of Journalism on Saturday.

“The author has tried to encapsulate the severe setback to India’s polity from 2018 to 2021. These four years in continuation with the political shift after Narendra Modi took charge in 2014, point to the country’s transformation. It throws light on moments of constitutional concern when India’s democracy was struggling,” said Indira Chandrasekhar, publisher, Tulika Books.

Raj said, “Every chapter reflects one or another concern, with each concern having a heart and vein of its own.”Justice Chelameswar, who wrote the foreword of the book, said, “The book addresses a lot of constitutional concerns.”The book release was followed by panel discussions on topics including ‘The Constitution, the Judiciary, the Democracy, Safeguarding India’s Democracy and Future-Proofing of the Constitution’.

