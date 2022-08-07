Home Cities Chennai

Ex-SC judge Chelameswar releases book on constitution

These four years in continuation with the political shift after Narendra Modi took charge in 2014, point to the country’s transformation.

Published: 07th August 2022 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2022 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

Justice J Chelameswar. (Express Photo | Shekhar Yadav)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Retired Supreme Court judge J Chelameswar released ‘Constitutional Concerns: Writings on Law and Life’, a book by apex court lawyer Kaleeswaram Raj, at the Asian College of Journalism on Saturday.

“The author has tried to encapsulate the severe setback to India’s polity from 2018 to 2021. These four years in continuation with the political shift after Narendra Modi took charge in 2014, point to the country’s transformation. It throws light on moments of constitutional concern when India’s democracy was struggling,” said Indira Chandrasekhar, publisher, Tulika Books.

Raj said, “Every chapter reflects one or another concern, with each concern having a heart and vein of its own.”Justice Chelameswar, who wrote the foreword of the book, said, “The book addresses a lot of constitutional concerns.”The book release was followed by panel discussions on topics including ‘The Constitution, the Judiciary, the Democracy, Safeguarding India’s Democracy and Future-Proofing of the Constitution’.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
J Chelameswar
India Matters
Trivandrum Airport
'K F Nariman Go Back': When Trivandrum Airport witnessed a political protest 84 years ago
Director General of Meteorology, India Meteorological Department Mrutyunjay Mohapatra in New Delhi, on August 7, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Climate change making prediction difficult for weather agencies across world: IMD DG
Tiruchy Collector handed over the cattle to the beneficiaries in the presence of Minister for Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare and Minister for Municipal Administration. (Photo | EPS)
Milch cows distributed by Tiruchy administration earning us a livelihood, say Pachamalai tribals
India's brand new rocket Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV-D1) lifted off with an earth observation satellite-02 (EOS-02) formerly known as Microsatellite-2 weighing about 145 kg on August 7, 2022
ISRO's SSLV lifts-off with student satellite AzaadiSAT then reports 'data loss' at terminal stage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp