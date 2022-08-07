Soon, modern markets at Ramakrishna Nagar to house Wimco Nagar vendors

Subashini Vijayakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: To provide a permanent space to street vendors and ensure free flow of traffic on Tiruvottiyur High Road at Wimco Nagar, the Chennai Corporation plans to construct modern vegetable and fish markets in the locality. It has identified land for this in Ramakrishna Nagar.

Earlier, Mayor R Priya had said that since the corporation doesn’t have vacant land in Wimco Nagar, it is identifying whether any other government land could be used to set up modern markets for roadside vendors. The civic body has now identified land in Ramakrishna Nagar belonging to the highways department. Both markets would have up to 100 shops each and will be allotted to vendors presently on Tiruvottiyur High Road, sources said.However, the vendors aren’t happy with the location, and complain that not many people visit Ramakrishna Nagar.

They were shifted from Wimco Nagar MRTS Station Road to Tiruvottiyur High Road in December 2021 to facilitate construction of a subway. “The present location near the Wimco Nagar metro station is accessible to people as it is close to the bus stop as well. Shifting us to Ramakrishna Nagar will affect our livelihood,” said N Jagadheesan, secretary, Wimco Small Vendors Association.

He added that they were assured that they would be allowed to shift to the road near the subway once it is constructed. “We understand that the shops could affect traffic on Tiruvottiyur High Road. We have requested the corporation to build shops for us at the previous place,” he stated.Corporation officials said shifting them near the subway would again disrupt traffic, and talks on this will be held with the vendors.

