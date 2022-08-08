Home Cities Chennai

44th FIDE Chess Olympiad: Myriad moods amid moves

The twelfth day of the 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad commences and the heat of the tournament continues with countries battling it out on the floor.

Published: 08th August 2022 02:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2022 02:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The twelfth day of the 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad commences and the heat of the tournament continues with countries battling it out on the floor. Despite the finale hovering around the corner, festivities in the theme continue, even in subtle ways like nail polish showcasing monochromatic chequered looks or country flags and chess-inspired masks.

In a strange juxtaposition of sorts, the celebration and enthusiasm of viewers in costume and children playing on the magnified chessboard exist alongside the high intensity and pressure faced by the players who are posed stroking chins and massaging their temples in anticipation of every move and potential victory.  TNIE lensman R Satish Babu captures the many moods at the arena.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
44th FIDE Chess Olympiad Chess
India Matters
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.
As judges wait, agencies spread cheer and fear
Outgoing Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu during his farewell in the House, in New Delhi August 8, 2022. (Photo | Sansad TV screengrab)
Witty one-liners of Venkaiah Naidu are famous: PM Modi says in farewell speech to Vice President
A stampede situation occurred at the Khatu Shyam Ji temple, in Sikar district of Rajasthan, on Aug 8 2022. Three women were killed in the stampede that took place during the Ekadashi fair. (Photo | PT
Three women dead, two injured in stampede at Khatu Shyamji temple in Rajasthan's Sikar
Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Photo | PTI)
Manish Sisodia helped liquor lobby bypassing Cabinet, L-G: Delhi chief secretary's report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp