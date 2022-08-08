44th FIDE Chess Olympiad: Myriad moods amid moves

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The twelfth day of the 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad commences and the heat of the tournament continues with countries battling it out on the floor. Despite the finale hovering around the corner, festivities in the theme continue, even in subtle ways like nail polish showcasing monochromatic chequered looks or country flags and chess-inspired masks.

In a strange juxtaposition of sorts, the celebration and enthusiasm of viewers in costume and children playing on the magnified chessboard exist alongside the high intensity and pressure faced by the players who are posed stroking chins and massaging their temples in anticipation of every move and potential victory. TNIE lensman R Satish Babu captures the many moods at the arena.

