Brew barista at home

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Regular coffee is passê, and so are lattes and frappes. The heady aroma of a fresh brew is no more just another cuppa, but a thing of trial and triumph for the palate. Don’t believe us? Lavanya S compiles a list of unusual coffee recipes that are a must-try this season.

IRISH COFFEE

Madhumitha Rajaprabakar, Vaishnavi Nagar

INGREDIENTS

Instant coffee powder: 1.5 tsp

Water: 1 cup

Brown sugar: 2 tsp

Whisky: 2 tbsp

Whipped cream: 2 tbsp (optional)

METHOD

Take a pan and mix coffee powder, brown sugar and water in it.

Pour whisky into the coffee cup and add the coffee mixture to it. Now, top it with cream and serve immediately.

Do not stir the coffee after adding cream.

MINT COFFEE

Kavya S, Thirumullaivoyal

INGREDIENTS

For fresh mint syrup

Water: ½ cup

Granulated sugar: ½ cup

Loosely packed spearmint leaves: ¼ cup

For iced coffee

For iced coffee Ice: 4-6 nos

Chilled coffee or cold brew: ½ cup

Whole milk: ¼ cup

Fresh mint syrup: 2-2 ½ tbsp

Heavy cream: 1 ½ tbsp

Mint sprig: for garnish

METHOD

For liquid fresh mint

To make the syrup, combine water, sugar, and mint leaves in a small saucepan. Place on the stovetop and whisk continuously until the sugar dissolves.

Stop stirring after a couple of minutes of simmering.

Mint leaves should soak for about an hour after it is removed from the stove.

When ready to use, pour the syrup into a jar and refrigerate.

To prepare one cup of iced coffee

To a glass, add ice, add cooled coffee, milk, mint syrup, and cream. Enjoy after adding a fresh mint leaf on top!

SPICED COFFEE

Abinaya Sreenivasan, Ambattur

INGREDIENTS

Water: 2 cups

Instant coffee powder: 2 tbsp

Ground cinnamon: 1 tsp

Cloves: 2 nos

Cardamom pods: 4

Nutmeg: 1/2 tsp

Ground ginger: 1/2 tsp

Brown sugar: 2 tbsp

METHOD

Place the coffee, cinnamon, cloves, cardamom, nutmeg and ginger into a spice or coffee grinder and pulse until finely ground.

Pour two tablespoons of the spiced coffee mixture into a French press.

Boil water in a kettle. Pour the water into the French press, stir and let it rest for 3-4 minutes.

Place the plunger and press it. Pour the spiced coffee immediately into two cups.

Sweeten to taste with brown sugar.

RAGI COFFEE CAKE

Nitha Pullooni, Ambattur

INGREDIENTS

Butter: 100 g

Castor sugar: 1/2 cup

Eggs: 2

Ragi flour: 3/4 cup

Instant coffee: 2 tbsp

Baking powder: 1 tsp

METHOD

Preheat the oven to 100 degrees C. In a double boiler, melt the butter. Allow it to cool.

Whisk the butter in a bowl, and gradually add sugar. Add eggs and thoroughly whisk.

Sift the baking powder and ragi flour together. Fold this and then add it to the aforementioned mixture one teaspoon at a time.

Make sure there are no lumps but do not overmix.

Dissolve the instant coffee in hot water and pour it into the batter. Give it a final fold, and transfer to a small baking tin. Bake in the oven at 50 degrees C for 15 minutes.

VIETNAMESE COFFEE

Megha Pillai, Avadi

INGREDIENTS

Cold brew: 3/4 cup

Condensed milk: 2 tbsp

Ice cubes (optional)

METHOD

Fill a tall glass with ice cubes.

Add in cold brew and then pour in condensed milk.

Stir until completely mixed.

