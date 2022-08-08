Brew barista at home

CHENNAI: Regular coffee is passê, and so are lattes and frappes. The heady aroma of a fresh brew is no more just another cuppa, but a thing of trial and triumph for the palate. Don’t believe us? Lavanya S compiles a list of unusual coffee recipes that are a must-try this season.
IRISH COFFEE
Madhumitha Rajaprabakar, Vaishnavi Nagar
INGREDIENTS
- Instant coffee powder: 1.5 tsp
- Water: 1 cup
- Brown sugar: 2 tsp
- Whisky: 2 tbsp
- Whipped cream: 2 tbsp (optional)
METHOD
- Take a pan and mix coffee powder, brown sugar and water in it.
- Pour whisky into the coffee cup and add the coffee mixture to it. Now, top it with cream and serve immediately.
- Do not stir the coffee after adding cream.
MINT COFFEE
Kavya S, Thirumullaivoyal
INGREDIENTS
- For fresh mint syrup
- Water: ½ cup
- Granulated sugar: ½ cup
- Loosely packed spearmint leaves: ¼ cup
For iced coffee
- Ice: 4-6 nos
- Chilled coffee or cold brew: ½ cup
- Whole milk: ¼ cup
- Fresh mint syrup: 2-2 ½ tbsp
- Heavy cream: 1 ½ tbsp
- Mint sprig: for garnish
METHOD
- For liquid fresh mint
- To make the syrup, combine water, sugar, and mint leaves in a small saucepan. Place on the stovetop and whisk continuously until the sugar dissolves.
- Stop stirring after a couple of minutes of simmering.
- Mint leaves should soak for about an hour after it is removed from the stove.
- When ready to use, pour the syrup into a jar and refrigerate.
- To prepare one cup of iced coffee
- To a glass, add ice, add cooled coffee, milk, mint syrup, and cream. Enjoy after adding a fresh mint leaf on top!
SPICED COFFEE
Abinaya Sreenivasan, Ambattur
INGREDIENTS
- Water: 2 cups
- Instant coffee powder: 2 tbsp
- Ground cinnamon: 1 tsp
- Cloves: 2 nos
- Cardamom pods: 4
- Nutmeg: 1/2 tsp
- Ground ginger: 1/2 tsp
- Brown sugar: 2 tbsp
METHOD
- Place the coffee, cinnamon, cloves, cardamom, nutmeg and ginger into a spice or coffee grinder and pulse until finely ground.
- Pour two tablespoons of the spiced coffee mixture into a French press.
- Boil water in a kettle. Pour the water into the French press, stir and let it rest for 3-4 minutes.
- Place the plunger and press it. Pour the spiced coffee immediately into two cups.
- Sweeten to taste with brown sugar.
RAGI COFFEE CAKE
Nitha Pullooni, Ambattur
INGREDIENTS
- Butter: 100 g
- Castor sugar: 1/2 cup
- Eggs: 2
- Ragi flour: 3/4 cup
- Instant coffee: 2 tbsp
- Baking powder: 1 tsp
METHOD
- Preheat the oven to 100 degrees C. In a double boiler, melt the butter. Allow it to cool.
- Whisk the butter in a bowl, and gradually add sugar. Add eggs and thoroughly whisk.
- Sift the baking powder and ragi flour together. Fold this and then add it to the aforementioned mixture one teaspoon at a time.
- Make sure there are no lumps but do not overmix.
- Dissolve the instant coffee in hot water and pour it into the batter. Give it a final fold, and transfer to a small baking tin. Bake in the oven at 50 degrees C for 15 minutes.
VIETNAMESE COFFEE
Megha Pillai, Avadi
INGREDIENTS
- Cold brew: 3/4 cup
- Condensed milk: 2 tbsp
- Ice cubes (optional)
METHOD
- Fill a tall glass with ice cubes.
- Add in cold brew and then pour in condensed milk.
- Stir until completely mixed.