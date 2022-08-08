Brew barista at home

Home Cities Chennai

Regular coffee is passê, and so are lattes and frappes. The heady aroma of a fresh brew is no more just another cuppa, but a thing of trial and triumph for the palate.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Regular coffee is passê, and so are lattes and frappes. The heady aroma of a fresh brew is no more just another cuppa, but a thing of trial and triumph for the palate. Don’t believe us? Lavanya S compiles a list of unusual coffee recipes that are a must-try this season. 

IRISH COFFEE
Madhumitha Rajaprabakar, Vaishnavi Nagar  

INGREDIENTS    

  • Instant coffee powder: 1.5 tsp  
  • Water: 1 cup
  • Brown sugar: 2 tsp  
  • Whisky: 2 tbsp
  • Whipped cream: 2 tbsp (optional)

METHOD 

  • Take a pan and mix coffee powder, brown sugar and water in it.
  • Pour whisky into the coffee cup and add the coffee mixture to it. Now, top it with cream and serve immediately.
  • Do not stir the coffee after adding cream.

MINT COFFEE 
Kavya S, Thirumullaivoyal 

INGREDIENTS             

  • For fresh mint syrup
  • Water: ½ cup 
  • Granulated sugar: ½ cup  
  • Loosely packed spearmint leaves: ¼ cup
    For iced coffee 
  • Ice: 4-6 nos 
  • Chilled coffee or cold brew: ½ cup 
  • Whole milk: ¼ cup  
  • Fresh mint syrup: 2-2 ½ tbsp 
  • Heavy cream: 1 ½ tbsp  
  • Mint sprig: for garnish

METHOD 

  • For liquid fresh mint
  • To make the syrup, combine water, sugar, and mint leaves in a small saucepan. Place on the stovetop and whisk continuously until the sugar dissolves.
  • Stop stirring after a couple of minutes of simmering. 
  • Mint leaves should soak for about an hour after it is removed from the stove. 
  • When ready to use, pour the syrup into a jar and refrigerate.
  • To prepare one cup of iced coffee
  • To a glass, add ice, add cooled coffee, milk, mint syrup, and cream. Enjoy after adding a fresh mint leaf on top!

SPICED COFFEE
Abinaya Sreenivasan, Ambattur 

INGREDIENTS    

  • Water: 2 cups
  • Instant coffee powder: 2 tbsp  
  • Ground cinnamon: 1 tsp  
  • Cloves: 2 nos  
  • Cardamom pods: 4  
  • Nutmeg: 1/2 tsp  
  • Ground ginger: 1/2 tsp  
  • Brown sugar: 2 tbsp

METHOD 

  • Place the coffee, cinnamon, cloves, cardamom, nutmeg and ginger into a spice or coffee grinder and pulse until finely ground.
  • Pour two tablespoons of the spiced coffee mixture into a French press.
  • Boil water in a kettle. Pour the water into the French press, stir and let it rest for 3-4 minutes.
  • Place the plunger and press it. Pour the spiced coffee immediately into two cups.
  • Sweeten to taste with brown sugar. 

RAGI COFFEE CAKE
Nitha Pullooni, Ambattur

INGREDIENTS    

  • Butter: 100 g 
  • Castor sugar: 1/2 cup 
  • Eggs: 2 
  • Ragi flour: 3/4 cup
  • Instant coffee: 2 tbsp 
  • Baking powder: 1 tsp

METHOD 

  • Preheat the oven to 100 degrees C. In a double boiler, melt the butter. Allow it to cool.
  • Whisk the butter in a bowl, and gradually add sugar. Add eggs and thoroughly whisk.
  • Sift the baking powder and ragi flour together. Fold this and then add it to the aforementioned mixture one teaspoon at a time.
  • Make sure there are no lumps but do not overmix. 
  • Dissolve the instant coffee in hot water and pour it into the batter. Give it a final fold, and transfer to a small baking tin. Bake in the oven at 50 degrees C for 15 minutes.

VIETNAMESE COFFEE 
Megha Pillai, Avadi 

INGREDIENTS    

  •   Cold brew: 3/4 cup
  •   Condensed milk: 2 tbsp
  •   Ice cubes (optional)

METHOD 

  •   Fill a tall glass with ice cubes. 
  •   Add in cold brew and then pour in condensed milk. 
  •   Stir until completely mixed.
