Home Cities Chennai

Signboard falls on motorist, leaves him critical after MTC bus rams pole in Chennai

Driver loses control while trying to navigate a curve on GST Road; several vehicles damaged

Published: 08th August 2022 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2022 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

The steel pole dislodged in the impact and the bike damaged in the accident | Ashwin Prasath/Express

By Gautham Selvarajan
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A 30-year-old two-wheeler rider was critically injured in Chennai on Sunday when a signboard installed on GST Road crashed on him after an MTC bus rammed and dislodged one of the steel poles on which the board was mounted. The accident took place near Alandur Metro Station and Kathipara Flyover. The victim, identified as Shanmugasundaram  of Pudukkottai, has been admitted to Government Royapettah Hospital, sources said.

According to police, around 3pm on Sunday, the bus (route No. 70V) bound for Koyambedu from Tambaram rammed the steel pole at Asarkana bus stop opposite Alandur Metro Station. Bus driver Raghunathan and conductor Chellayyan fled the spot, sources said. 

According to preliminary investigation, the driver lost control of the vehicle while navigating a curve and crashed into the pole, police said. The driver surrendered before police later in the evening. The huge signboard covering both lanes of the road was mounted on three poles one each on two ends of the road and one on the road median.

When it came crashing down in the impact of the accident, a  two-wheeler and a mini truck, were caught under it. While Shanmugasundaram, who was driving the two-wheeler, sustained severe head injuries, John Peter, driver of the mini truck, suffered minor injuries. Police said Peter was later discharged from Royapettah Hospital after treatment. Another two-wheeler parked on the roadside was also damaged.

The windscreen of the MTC bus was severely damaged but passengers had a narrow escape, police said. An eyewitness said, “As it was a Sunday afternoon, the traffic was less. On a weekday, there would have been heavy traffic and since it was around 3pm, there would have been many schoolchildren on the road.”
“When the bus hit the post, the metal bolts holding the posts to the base gave away and the signboard crashed on the vehicles,” a police source said.

Traffic was disrupted in the area for nearly two hours due to the accident. A case was registered by the Mount Traffic Investigation Wing police and an investigation is on.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.
As judges wait, agencies spread cheer and fear
Outgoing Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu during his farewell in the House, in New Delhi August 8, 2022. (Photo | Sansad TV screengrab)
Witty one-liners of Venkaiah Naidu are famous: PM Modi says in farewell speech to Vice President
A stampede situation occurred at the Khatu Shyam Ji temple, in Sikar district of Rajasthan, on Aug 8 2022. Three women were killed in the stampede that took place during the Ekadashi fair. (Photo | PT
Three women dead, two injured in stampede at Khatu Shyamji temple in Rajasthan's Sikar
Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Photo | PTI)
Manish Sisodia helped liquor lobby bypassing Cabinet, L-G: Delhi chief secretary's report

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • B S MANI
    Despite court orders
    5 hours ago reply
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp