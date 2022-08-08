‘Tiruvottiyur tenements will be rebuilt in two years’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The reconstruction of new tenements in Tiruvottiyur will be completed in two years time and all statutory clearances have been obtained, the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board has said in response to a TNIE story published on August 3.

“The proposal for construction of 396 tenements in S+9 pattern of development is under process. The families have been informed of the beneficiary share to be paid by them under the consolidated guidelines issued by the government,” the statement said.

Since the board has proposed to construct 68 additional tenements, the beneficiary share can be paid in monthly installments over 20 years. All the 328 families have accepted the terms and given their consent letters, said the statement.

The statement also pointed out that out of the 336 families in the tenements, 111 were original allottees and 225 tenements were rented out. The allottees had failed to pay monthly installment dues to TNUHDB, resulting in pending dues of Rs 56.97 lakh.

“Despite this pendency, the board is taking efforts to facilitate reconstruction. The 328 families have been disbursed with an ex gratia of Rs 24,000 per family on May 12,” it said. A relief to the tune of Rs 1 lakh per family for the 28 families, who resided in block D that collapsed, had also been issued.

