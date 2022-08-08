Value Beyond 2.0: Value for your walls

Nikhil Jayakrishnan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ever dreamed of an SH Raza or a Krishen Khanna painting adorning the walls of your home? Well, you can do so now albeit in high-quality serigraphs from Gallery Veda’s newly opened Value Beyond 2.0, curated by Sapna Kar and Rajneeta Kewalramani. But the show is not just about Raza or Khanna; their works will be sharing gallery space along with 40 other artists working across a range of mediums painting, sculpture, mixed media and installation art. The themes are varied religious, folk, abstract, contemporary etc, making it a very eclectic selection.

Focus on inclusivity

Preeti Garg, director, Gallery Veda, says, “The works displayed here are all under the Rs 3 lakh the idea is to make this a more inclusive exhibition, where art is more easily affordable. Also, we wanted works that are pleasant and that people would be delighted to display in their drawing rooms.”

As one moves across the various rooms inside the gallery, one witnesses genres blending into each other as they stand side by side in the gallery walls. An abstract painting on acrylic might be followed by a papier-mâché sculpture and a mythology-inspired depiction of contemporary urban reality, with a brass sculpture nudged in between. The works can be witty, subversive and quirky, but they’re also deeply introspective and observational, and are sometimes inspired by religious fervour.

“For new, emerging collectors or for somebody with an existing collection, this series featuring works of up-and-coming pan-Indian artists is bound to add value. Which is why we’ve titled this Value Beyond 2.0, because the value of these artworks could go up in the future,” says Sapna Kar, co-curator.

For emerging artists

Alongside the works of posthumous artists like Raza or Ramkumar, the exhibition features works by established names like Jagannath Paul alongside other emerging artists. Part of the show’s aim is to provide a platform for the younger crop of artists, with the relatively low price tag ensuring their accessibility among collectors.

“Some of the works you see here, especially the ones by established artists, were made especially for this show so that they could fit into the price cap. So you have younger artists selling their work alongside established and very senior names, all selling at the same price point,” added Rajneeta Kewalramani.

The exhibition is on till September 12 at Galler y Veda from 11 am to 7 pm; Sundays 12 pm to 6 pm.

